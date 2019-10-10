Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

