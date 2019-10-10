Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 1,537 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 25.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 148,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 46,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

General Electric stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,523,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,555. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

