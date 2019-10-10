Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,630,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after buying an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.63. 2,281,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

