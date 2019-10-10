Adirondack Trust Co. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after acquiring an additional 162,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. 2,711,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

