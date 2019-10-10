Adelphoi Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $88,749.00 and approximately $354.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01028844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

