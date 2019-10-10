Addison Capital Co Takes Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $2,636,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 576,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,798. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

