Addison Capital Co Sells 93 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.75. 6,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total transaction of $5,286,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,498,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,164,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,044 shares of company stock worth $13,920,993 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

