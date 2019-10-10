Addison Capital Co Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,256.29.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,720.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,771. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,778.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,847.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

