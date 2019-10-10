Addison Capital Co Has $386,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in AerCap were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,468,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,967,000 after buying an additional 2,337,628 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,025,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.48. 14,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

