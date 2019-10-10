Addison Capital Co Has $2.86 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Addison Capital Co lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 6,351,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,344,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.