Addison Capital Co Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Addison Capital Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 2.6% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,249,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.21. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.