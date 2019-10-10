Addison Capital Co Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 830 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,534. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.65.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

