Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,728 shares of company stock worth $3,565,803 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

