Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. 7,748,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

