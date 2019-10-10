Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,444 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

