Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 433,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,909,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.