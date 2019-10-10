Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ACHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 790,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,133. The company has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,007,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

