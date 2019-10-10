Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $2.93. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 1,309 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACER shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

