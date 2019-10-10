Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Sells 465 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.7% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,743 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 3,870,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

