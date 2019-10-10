Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 2.7% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $43,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,950. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $51.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

