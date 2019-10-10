Abulaba (AAA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,337.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 1,500.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Abulaba has a total market cap of $10,337.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 1,247.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00204078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01051913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00088193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

