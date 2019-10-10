Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.74.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

