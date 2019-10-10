A Alexander Rhodes Acquires 13,369 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Stock

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) EVP A Alexander Rhodes acquired 13,369 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $51,738.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at $217,706.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TLRD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 2,521,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tailored Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tailored Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tailored Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Tailored Brands by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

TLRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

