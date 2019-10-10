92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of 92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 109,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 433,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

92 Resources Company Profile (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

