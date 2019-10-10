$855.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to announce $855.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.10 million and the lowest is $852.80 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $873.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

ST stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

