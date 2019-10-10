$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.81 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.74 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

