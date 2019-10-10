$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $46.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $44.90 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $21.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $185.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $256.21 million, with estimates ranging from $247.50 million to $267.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $6,638,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock valued at $480,037,506. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $622,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.53. 121,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,626. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.