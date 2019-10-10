$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $21.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Argus started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,447 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 746,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

