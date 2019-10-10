$39.52 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post $39.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.99 million to $40.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $37.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $154.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $158.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.50 million, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $177.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 162,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,495. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $791.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.