3,200 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. JD.Com comprises 0.1% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 14.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 23.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

