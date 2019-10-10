1irstcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,040.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $40,040.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001222 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,185,071 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

