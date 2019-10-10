165,473 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Purchased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000.

BATS SMIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. 12,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

