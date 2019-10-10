$157.01 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $157.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.23 million and the lowest is $156.40 million. Franks International posted sales of $128.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $614.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $623.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.87 million, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Franks International’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 1,322,236 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $5,910,394.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $166,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,856.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock worth $12,561,878. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Franks International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franks International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 538,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,394. Franks International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.52.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

