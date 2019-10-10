15,100 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 150.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 492.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $19,966,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NeoGenomics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.15 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $422,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,340.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

