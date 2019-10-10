14,457 Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in UGI by 29.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,677,000 after buying an additional 894,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,647,000 after purchasing an additional 634,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 30.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 153,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

UGI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,240. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

