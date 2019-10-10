$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,132.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,676 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,128. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter.

BURL traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,758. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

