$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $1,112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,731.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,261. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 787,349 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $56,345,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,636,000 after purchasing an additional 533,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. 78,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

