$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 498.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.