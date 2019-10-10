$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

AWI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.22. 3,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

