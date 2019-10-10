-$1.01 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.98). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

FLXN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.34. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

