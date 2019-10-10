0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0562

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $2,827.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.01032821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

