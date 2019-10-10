$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Domtar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Domtar posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

UFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 959,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Domtar by 76.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Domtar by 91.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Domtar by 51.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 599,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

