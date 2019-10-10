$0.20 EPS Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Papa John’s Int’l also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.