$0.10 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

CDAY opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -981.60 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,207,412 shares of company stock valued at $895,501,643. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $150,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

