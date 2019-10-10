-$0.04 EPS Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 7.9% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 473,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 148,501 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.92.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

