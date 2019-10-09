Zipper Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $2.83 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Over the last week, Zipper has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001048 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002328 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

