ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0147

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $2.79 million and $100,252.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038136 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06164620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016615 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

