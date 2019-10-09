Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $245.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

ZBRA stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.89. 6,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.29. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $140.95 and a 12 month high of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

