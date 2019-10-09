Zayedcoin (ZYD) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $11,786.00 and $30.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000699 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.