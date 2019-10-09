Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to “Strong-Buy”

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of Spotify stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.75. 23,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $168.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 119,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

